* Eweida sent home without pay wearing cross necklace
* Health and safety overrides religion in one case
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 An employee who was asked by
British Airways to remove a Christian cross from around
her neck has won a religious discrimination case at Europe's
human rights court but three other claimants lost similar cases
on Tuesday.
The ruling by the European Court of Human Rights will mean
private companies will have to reconsider how they treat their
employees' rights to express their religious beliefs in the
workplace.
Nadia Eweida was sent home without pay from British Airways
in 2006 for wearing a necklace with a small silver cross that
the company said violated its dress code.
The court ruled that British Airways' request for Eweida to
remove the cross "amounted to an interference with her right to
manifest her religion".
Reacting to the ruling, British Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Twitter: "Delighted that principle of wearing religious
symbols at work has been upheld - people shouldn't suffer
discrimination due to religious beliefs."
Cameron had pledged to introduce legislation allowing
individuals to wear religious symbols at work in response to
Eweida's case in July 2012.
However, Shirley Chaplin, Lillian Ladele and Gary McFarlane
all lost appeals in which they argued that British courts had
not protected their rights to religious expression.
Nurse Chaplin was told by her employers to remove a crucifix
around her neck as it could cause injury if a patient pulled at
it.
The court ruled that the reason for asking her to remove the
cross - protection of health and safety on a hospital ward - was
"of a greater magnitude than that which applied in respect of Ms
Eweida".
Both Eweida's and Chaplin's case were originally dismissed
by British labour courts.
CIVIL PARTNERSHIP
The two remaining cases pit gay rights against the right to
religious freedom.
McFarlane was dismissed from a national counselling service
when his employers judged him unwilling to offer sex advice to
homosexual couples. The fourth claimant, Ladele, refused to
officiate at civil partnership ceremonies for gay couples as
part of her duties as a registrar.
Both lost their cases on Tuesday.
Britain's Equality and Human Rights Commission has suggested
that the British courts' interpretation of the law on the
manifestation of religion and religious discrimination is too
narrow, a position underlined by the European court's ruling in
the case of Eweida.
Commenting on the case, London-based employment law
specialist Fraser Younson said the British courts fully
protected the holding of religious beliefs but not how they were
demonstrated.
"These cases are about the extent to which an employee can
manifest their religious beliefs at work," he said.
In one previous case, the European court ruled that a French
school could make its Muslim students remove their headscarves
during sports classes for safety reasons.
In another, it found that an Italian state school did not
violate the rights to religious freedom or education by
displaying crucifixes in classrooms.
Rulings by the human rights court cannot be appealed and
signatories must comply or risk exclusion from the Council of
Europe.