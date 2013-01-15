* Court rules no cross for nurse, no opt-out from gay cases
* One appeal upheld because issue was corporate image
* Christian lawyer vows to apply for final appeal
By Claire Davenport
STRASBOURG, Jan 15 Europe's top human rights
court ruled on Tuesday that equality laws and safety concerns
trumped religious freedom in three cases where British
Christians were sacked or sanctioned for expressing their
beliefs at work.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled employers
did not violate the religious rights of a registrar who refused
to officiate for civil partnerships of same-sex couples and a
counsellor deemed unwilling to offer sex therapy for gays.
It also turned down an appeal by a nurse whose hospital
barred her from wearing a cross around her neck. In the fourth
case in the verdict, a British Airways clerk suspended for
wearing a cross won her appeal and was awarded damages.
"The principle of non-discrimination against gay people has
been upheld," said Keith Porteous Wood, executive director of
the National Secular Society which opposed all the appeals.
"The rights of gay people to fair and equal treatment would
have been kicked back by decades" if the two appeals concerning
same-sex partnership had been upheld, he said.
Andrea Williams, whose Christian Legal Centre in London
represented two of the losing plaintiffs, said she would make a
final appeal to the ECHR Grand Chamber.
She said the ruling let the government decide who abided by
"an equality policy that promotes a same-sex agenda and asks you
to believe in it, to comply with it and promote it."
GROWING TREND
The trend toward stronger equality laws to prevent
discrimination against homosexuals has created problems for
religious groups that consider same-sex relations to be sinful.
The Catholic Church has closed adoption services in two U.S.
states because it refused to give children to same-sex couples
and a British Catholic adoption agency recently lost a legal
battle to win an exemption from equality laws there.
The court found the London borough of Islington had the
right to discipline registrar Lillian Ladele in 2007 for
refusing to perform ceremonies for gay civil unions, which she
said went against her faith.
"What this case shows is that Christians with traditional
beliefs about marriage are at risk of being left out in the
cold," said Mike Judge, spokesman for The Christian Institute, a
non-denominational charity that backed Ladele's case.
The ECHR also rejected the appeal of relationship counsellor
Gary McFarlane, dismissed in 2008 when his employer, Relate
counselling service, concluded his Christian beliefs would stand
in the way of providing sex therapy to homosexual couples.
"There was no need for me to be dismissed. No one was ever
denied a service," McFarlane said after the verdict came out. "I
simply wanted to do my job in light of my Christian identity but
I was policed and punished for my thoughts, for my beliefs."
In the third case, the ECHR agreed with hospital officials
that nurse Shirley Chaplin's cross could cause injury to her if
a patient pulled it or it came into contact with an open wound.
It said "the protection of health and safety in a hospital
ward" was "inherently more important" than her wish to manifest
her faith and the hospital was the best judge of each case.
Chaplin rejected that argument as ridiculous. "I've been
bitten, I've been scratched, I've had computers thrown at me,
but no-one has ever, ever grabbed my crucifix," she told
reporters in London.
CAMERON TWEET
Upholding the appeal of British Airways employee
Nadia Eweida, the ECHR said her religious rights took precedence
over BA's "wish to project a certain corporate image."
She was suspended in 2006, when BA's dress code allowed Sikh
turbans and Muslim headscarves, and returned to work 17 months
later after Christian and Jewish symbols were added to the list.
"I am very pleased that Christian religious rights have been
vindicated both in the United Kingdom and in Europe," she told
Reuters, adding she was disappointed for the other plaintiffs.
British Prime Minister David Cameron hailed the court on
Twitter for upholding Eweida's case: "Delighted that principle
of wearing religious symbols at work has been upheld - people
shouldn't suffer discrimination due to religious beliefs."
He plans to submit a bill to allow faith symbols at work.
Paul Lambdin, an employment law expert with the British firm
Stevens and Bolton LLP, said the effect of the rejected appeals
would be that "others with similar religious convictions may be
lawfully excluded from certain jobs."
Gregor Puppinck of the European Centre for Law and Justice,
which supported the appeals, said the three rulings amounted to
a "monopolistic imposition of postmodern ideology over
individual consciences and religious beliefs."
The ECHR has in the past given considerable leeway to member
states to decide issues of religion in the public sphere.
It has allowed a French school to require Muslim students to
remove headscarves for sports classes but also let Italian state
schools leave crucifixes hanging in classrooms.