* Target is 15 pct of energy from renewables by 2020
* Expects target to remain binding despite Brexit
LONDON, July 13 Britain is on track to meet its
2020 European renewable energy target and its commitment will
not be affected by the country's vote to leave the EU,
government officials said on Wednesday.
Britain has a target to meet 15 percent of its energy needs
from renewable sources by 2020, but had achieved just over 8
percent by the end of 2015.
The country's power grid operator, National Grid,
said last week that the target won't be reached until 2022 at
the earliest, but Andrew Jones, parliamentary under secretary of
state at the Department for Transport, said on Wednesday he was
confident the goal would be reached on time.
"We have a target for 2020 and we think we are going to meet
it," Jones told a cross-party group of lawmakers.
The target is a legally binding commitment set by the
European Commission.
Britain could be fined by the European Commission if it
misses the target.
Its electricity sector is on course to meet its expected
contribution to the target but energy used in transport and for
heating homes and buildings is well behind what is needed.
There is a sub-target for 10 percent of energy used in
transport to be from renewable sources by 2020, but this stood
at just 4.1 percent last year.
Jones said progress was being made on increasing the amount
of renewable biofuels used in transport and this would grow
rapidly over the next few years.
Ministers also said targets would remain intact even though
Britain was leaving the EU, a move that is expected to take a
few years to negotiate.
"We are as a department and government working towards the
2020 target as something we intend to honour," said Nicholas
Bourne, parliamentary under secretary of state for the
Department of Energy and Climate Change.
"We are working on the basis these (targets) remain relevant
and binding on the United Kingdom," he said.
