* 10-50 MW schemes don't qualify for existing support
* Local projects could help cut emissions, reduce energy
costs
LONDON Aug 6 The British government should
provide more financial support to businesses, local authorities
and schools to help them install renewable energy such as solar
arrays and wind turbines, a parliamentary committee said on
Tuesday.
The government currently supports small-scale renewable
projects through its Feed-In Tariff (FiT) scheme. Large projects
over 50 megawatts such as offshore wind are supported through
so-called contracts-for-difference (CfD).
The Energy and Climate Change Committee, which scrutinises
the policies, expenditure and administration of the Department
of Energy and Climate Change, said in a report that medium-sized
renewables projects between 10 and 50 MW are slipping through
the net - too big to receive FiTs and too small for CfDs.
Such projects could help diversify energy supply, help
businesses reduce their energy costs and contribute towards
Britain's goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least
80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.
"Local heating schemes in particular could be helpful in
balancing out peaks and troughs in electricity supply and demand
by storing energy as hot water when there is a surplus of
electricity being generated," said Alan Whitehead, a member of
the committee.
Local energy projects currently have difficulty in securing
funding and connecting to the grid. Obtaining planning
permission can also be expensive and time-consuming.
The committee said a "comprehensive package of measures" was
needed to address planning, grid access, support mechanisms and
finance.
Britain's Green Investment Bank could provide funding for
project development, feasibility studies and grid permits to
reduce some of the risk in getting projects through the planning
process, it added.
The committee report cited recent incentives for shale gas
exploration as a possible precedent.
Over the past two months, the government has unveiled what
it described as the world's most generous incentives for shale
gas investment and remuneration for local communities near
exploratory wells.
Shale gas is not a renewable source of energy, but the
government is hoping it will cut dependence on costly foreign
natural gas imports.
"It is notable that the new Office of Unconventional Gas and
Oil is examining community benefits from shale gas as a
priority, and perhaps such an approach could be adopted for
medium-scale energy projects," the report said.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)