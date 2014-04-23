(UK government corrects name of Drax project to 'third
conversion unit' from 'second conversion unit')
LONDON, April 23 The British government on
Wednesday awarded investment contracts under a new subsidy
regime to eight renewable energy projects, including five
offshore wind farms and three biomass plants.
The contracts were awarded under Britain's new
contracts-for-difference (CfD) scheme which gives renewable
power generators certainty of a minimum electricity price over
15 years.
The successful projects are listed below.
Project Developer Technology Size (MW) Location
Beatrice Beatrice Offshore 664 Outer Moray
Offshore wind Firth,
Wind Farm Scotland
Ltd
Burbo Bank Dong Offshore 258 Liverpool Bay
Energy wind
Wind Power
Drax third Drax Power Biomass 645 Selby, North
conversion Limited conversion Yorkshire
unit (unit
#1)
Dudgeon Dudgeon Offshore 402 The Wash,
Offshore wind Norfolk
Wind Ltd
Hornsea 1 Dong Offshore 1,200 North Sea, off
Energy wind Yorkshire
Wind Power coast
Lynemouth Lynemouth Biomass 420 Ashington,
Power Ltd conversion Northumberland
Teesside MGT Power Dedicated 299 Middlesborough
Renewable Limited biomass
Energy with
combined
heat and
power
Walney Dong Offshore 660 Irish Sea
Extension Energy wind
Wind Power
Source: UK government's Department of Energy and Climate Change
