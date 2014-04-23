(UK government corrects name of Drax project to 'third conversion unit' from 'second conversion unit') LONDON, April 23 The British government on Wednesday awarded investment contracts under a new subsidy regime to eight renewable energy projects, including five offshore wind farms and three biomass plants. The contracts were awarded under Britain's new contracts-for-difference (CfD) scheme which gives renewable power generators certainty of a minimum electricity price over 15 years. The successful projects are listed below. Project Developer Technology Size (MW) Location Beatrice Beatrice Offshore 664 Outer Moray Offshore wind Firth, Wind Farm Scotland Ltd Burbo Bank Dong Offshore 258 Liverpool Bay Energy wind Wind Power Drax third Drax Power Biomass 645 Selby, North conversion Limited conversion Yorkshire unit (unit #1) Dudgeon Dudgeon Offshore 402 The Wash, Offshore wind Norfolk Wind Ltd Hornsea 1 Dong Offshore 1,200 North Sea, off Energy wind Yorkshire Wind Power coast Lynemouth Lynemouth Biomass 420 Ashington, Power Ltd conversion Northumberland Teesside MGT Power Dedicated 299 Middlesborough Renewable Limited biomass Energy with combined heat and power Walney Dong Offshore 660 Irish Sea Extension Energy wind Wind Power Source: UK government's Department of Energy and Climate Change (Compiled by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)