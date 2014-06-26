* 8 renewable projects to receive 63 pounds/MWh
* Power price offered higher than needed says NAO
* Govt says investment in electricity generation needed
LONDON, June 27 Britain's energy ministry
awarded too much in subsidies to eight renewable energy projects
in April - 16.6 billion pounds in total - meaning that consumers
will pay over the odds for the electricity the projects produce,
a parliamentary watchdog said.
The report, by the National Audit Office (NAO), comes amid
mounting pressure on politicians to try to keep energy bills
down and a day after energy regulator Ofgem referred the
country's retail energy market to the competition and authority
(CMA) for investigation.[ ID:nL6N0P72T7]
The subsidies - promised to five offshore wind farms and
three biomass plants expected to start producing electricity
between late 2015 and 2019 - are worth 16.6
billion pounds ($28.19 billion) according to the NAO, and
guarantee around 63 pounds per megawatt (MW) for the projects'
electricity.
British wholesale power prices for 2016 currently have a
value of around 50-55 pounds/MWh.
If all the projects, which include the involvement of
British utility Drax and Danish utility Dong Energy
, achieve their expected maximum capacity they will
add 4.5 gigawatts to Britain's electricity generation capacity
by 2020, around 5 percent of the country's current total
generation capacity.
However the cost amounted to 40 percent of the government's
total budget for renewable subsidies, the NAO said.
"This decision may provide higher returns to contractors
than needed to secure the investment and also limits the amount
of remaining budget subject to competition in later rounds," the
NAO report said.
The subsidies were awarded under Britain's new
contracts-for-difference (CfD) scheme, designed to boost
investment in new power plants in the country, particularly low
carbon emission generation such as renewable power and nuclear
plants.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) defended
its payments.
"The Government has been dealing with a legacy of
underinvestment and neglect in our energy system, meaning we've
needed to drive through reforms to secure investment in new
generation to keep the lights on in the years and decades
ahead," DECC said in reponse to the report.
DECC did not give precise figures on the total cost of the
contracts but said in an April announcement the projects would
provide up to 12 billion pounds of private sector investment and
support 8,500 jobs.
Under European law Britain must ensure 15 percent of the
energy it uses comes from renewable sources by 2020 and to meet
this target DECC estimates that at least 30 per cent of British
electricity needs to come from renewable sources by the end of
the decade.
Last year the government awarded contracts under the scheme
worth 16 billion pounds to EDF energy to help fund development
of the Hinkley Point C nuclear project in southwest England.
The European Commission is currently considering whether the
contracts for difference are compatible with EU state aid rules.
