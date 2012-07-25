LONDON, July 25 The UK government on Wednesday
announced a 10 percent cut in subsidies for onshore wind farms,
sticking to a reduction announced on October and surprising
investors who had expected a steeper reduction after months of
delays to the announcement.
Onshore wind projects will receive 0.9 Renewable Obligations
Certificates (ROCs) per megawatt-hour generated from 2013-17,
instead of 1 ROC currently given, but the level could be
reviewed in 2014 if there is a significant change in generation
costs, the government said.
Offshore wind subsidies will also be cut, experiencing a 5
percent reduction from 2013-2015 to 1.9 ROCs and a 10 percent
cut to 1.8 ROCs in 2016/17, the government said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)