* Cuts could jeopardise 14 bln stg investments
* Scotland must do its own research on shale gas
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Oct 12 Some 14 billion pounds ($21.47
billion) of potential investment in renewable energy projects in
Scotland is under threat because of cuts in subsidies by the
British government, Scotland's energy minister said.
Fergus Ewing, Scotland's Business, Energy, and Tourism
minister, said figures from Britain's Energy and Department for
Climate change showed companies had indicated they could invest
around 14 billion pounds in renewable projects such as wind
farms, in Scotland.
"Much of that is now under threat because of what we can
only describe as all out onslaught on renewables by the UK
government," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry
event on Monday.
Britain has announced a swathe of cuts in renewable energy
subsidies.
Scotland already generates around 50 percent of its
electricity from renewable sources but has a target of 100
percent by 2030.
Ewing also said Scotland must carry out its own research
into the development of unconventional shale gas.
"I have not made up my mind (on shale gas) I want to see the
evidence," Ewing said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to go all
out for shale gas, hoping to replicate some of the success the
of the U.S. shale gas boom, which has cut domestic energy prices
and reduced import dependence.
"It has been carried out on an enormous scale in the U.S.
and Canada, but the places where it has been carried out, are
about as different from where the deposits of unconventional gas
are perceived to be in Scotland, as it is possible to be," Ewing
said.
He said some of the proposed shale development sites in
Scotland are in densely populated areas unlike the many of shale
gas sites in the United States.
The development of shale gas projects has split opinions in
Britain, with the central government projecting huge economic
benefits, while environmental campaigners have raised concerns
about its impact.
Scotland has a moratorium on shale gas extraction which it
imposed in January this year.
Last week, the Scottish government also expanded its
restrictions on unconventional energy extraction and imposed a
moratorium on underground coal gasification.
Swiss chemicals group Ineos has applied for
shale gas licenses in Scotland.
($1 = 0.6521 pounds)
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)