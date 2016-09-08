LONDON, Sept 9 Britain is set to miss its 2020
European renewable energy targets, a parliamentary committee
report said on Friday, setting a poor example for less wealthy
countries as the world tries to rein in global warming.
Britain has a target to meet 15 percent of its energy needs
from renewable sources by 2020, but had achieved just over 8
percent by the end of 2015.
"The UK will miss its 2020 renewable energy targets without
major policy improvements," said Angus MacNeil, chair of the
cross-party Energy and Climate Change Committee.
Britain's electricity sector is on course to meet its
expected contribution to the target but energy used in transport
and for heating homes and buildings is well behind what is
needed, the committee report said.
The renewable target is a legally binding commitment set by
the European Commission.
Britain could be fined by the Commission if it misses the
target, although Britain's decision earlier this year to leave
the European Union means the status of such targets is unclear.
However, the lawmakers said a lack of clarity should not
deter the country from trying to meet the goal.
"We agreed our 2020 renewable energy targets as part of the
EU but they still have many merits, even as the UK Government
prepares for Brexit," MacNeil said.
"If the UK reneges on these targets, it will undermine
confidence in the Government's commitment to clean energy and
the climate targets agreed in Paris," he said.
Last year, more than 190 countries agreed at climate talks
in Paris to limit increases in global temperatures to well below
2 degrees.
Britain has been seen as a leader in efforts to fight
climate change and has a domestic target to cut emissions by 80
percent compared with 1990 levels by 2050.
