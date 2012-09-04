Fitch: Telecom Woes Do Not Pose Systemic Risk to Indian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 05 (Fitch) Indian banks' exposure to troubled telecom companies is not large enough to pose a systemic threat, but defaults could add to problems at banks with weak balance sheets, says Fitch Ratings. The banking sector is already struggling with significant asset quality issues and is likely to require hefty capital injections from the government over the next couple of years. The credit profiles of Indian telcos