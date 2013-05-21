LONDON May 21 Britain's parliament is to probe
UK-based mining and oil firms, delving into areas such as
transparency and disclosure after troubles at two mining
companies burnt some investors' fingers.
Parliament's Committee for Business, Innovation and Skills
will meet next month to set the terms of reference for the
inquiry and could hear evidence before the beginning of
lawmakers' summer recess in July.
Troubles at Kazakh miner ENRC and Indonesia-focused
Bumi have sparked a debate in London around corporate
governance and the issue of owners with controlling majorities.
ENRC is being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office
(SFO), while shares in Bumi, battered by a standoff between
founder investors, are suspended until it can conclude a review
of the accounts of a key Indonesian unit, and publish its 2012
earnings.
ENRC shares have slumped from a peak of 1,276 pence set in
early 2010 to trade at 265.8 pence by 1515 GMT on Tuesday, while
Bumi had dropped from a 1,215p high to be suspended at around
259p.
"We have formally agreed to go ahead with the inquiry. It
will be much more wide-ranging than the issues around Bumi and
ENRC," committee chairman Adrian Bailey said, adding the probe
would aim to not cut across work already being carried out by
the SFO.
Parliamentary committees often bring political pressure to
bear on companies by calling witnesses to give evidence and then
publishing reports. While their findings have no legislative
weight, findings are aimed at influencing government policy.
Bailey said the committee would look at the economic
benefits of having oil and mining firms headquartered in London,
as well as other issues such as skills, transparency, protection
of the natural environment and community relations.
Scandals at Bumi and ENRC have overshadowed some of the
successful stock market listings in the industry over the past
decade, prompting a debate over stock exchange rules.
The UK Listings Authority, which supervises the terms on
which companies join the London Stock Exchange, has
already proposed stricter entry rules, hoping to create a higher
hurdle for companies wanting to access the London market.
The revised rules, on which it consulted with the market
last year, could be published in the coming weeks.