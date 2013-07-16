By Stephen Eisenhammer
| SNEATON, England July 16
SNEATON, England July 16 In North Dakota, the
home of U.S. shale gas, a would-be driller can fill out a
two-page form and get the go-ahead in two days. In North
Yorkshire, England, a completed application can run to 50 pages,
and the process takes months.
The British Geological Survey recently estimated shale rock
beneath northern England holds 1,300 trillion cubic feet (tcf)
of gas - enough to meet UK needs for 50-70 years, assuming a
10-15 percent recovery rate. But early indications are that
planning institutions and processes are not ready for a flood of
applications.
The county of North Yorkshire has a coal mining history and
is already home to conventional gas projects led by privately
owned Moorland Energy and Third Energy in the Cleveland Basin.
Part of that basin lies under the North York Moors National
Park. It contains shale rock, the exploitation of which, through
hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" and horizontal drilling, has
transformed the U.S. energy industry.
Sirius Minerals, meanwhile, is planning one of the
world's largest potash mines in response to booming global
demand for the crop fertilizer, also within the national park's
boundaries. It has found the going pretty tough, too.
"There's a huge amount of paper work to deal with.
Everyone's watching; there's pressure on both sides," operations
director Graham Clarke told Reuters at the drill site near the
coastal town of Whitby, where a large red rig pierces a clear
summer sky.
Five minutes drive away, giant posters about the mine and
artist impressions of what it might look like line the walls of
Sneaton village hall at a walk-in information day, where Sirius
Chief Executive Chris Fraser mans the barbecue in his
shirtsleeves.
Sirius boasts that of its 18,000 shareholders, 4,500 are
from Yorkshire. The promise of much-needed jobs are a big
selling point for both the potash and the gas projects. The
unemployment rate in Yorkshire is 9.4 percent, nearly two points
above the national average.
For conventional gas explorers in the area the shale rock
could be a welcome boost.
"In a way this (shale) is a godsend," said Glynn Williams,
partner at private equity group Epi-V, an investor in gas
driller Moorland Energy. The difficulties are negotiating the
planning system and raising capital as a small independent, he
said.
A planning application from Moorland Energy for a gas
processing plant needed to feed local production into the main
grid showed 45 different consultees, including Natural England,
North Yorkshire County Council, and the Highway Authority.
The firm appealed after the council failed to give a verdict
after 14 months, well over the stipulated four month timeframe.
The appeal, decided by national rather than local government,
was eventually successful.
"They (the council) were slightly under-staffed, and being
commercially minded, time is money, so we had to hurry the
process along," Williams said.
John Dewar, co-founder of the other gas company in the area,
Third Energy, agreed.
"(One) challenge facing a small land operator in the onshore
business is that the planning and consent process is much more
complex than for offshore fields," he told Reuters.
Much of the success of shale oil and gas in North Dakota,
which now accounts for over 10 percent of U.S. energy output and
now has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, is down to
the ease and speed of drilling new wells and developing
infrastructure such as pipelines and processing plants.
Population density is a key part of this amenable planning
process. Yorkshire, which by British standards is sparsely
populated, has seven and a half times more people than North
Dakota, but in a space 20 times smaller.
The North Yorkshire County Council said delays such as that
experienced by Moorland Energy were not unusual in complex
cases, and "in no way reflects any suggestion of tardiness".
The council added it was "well placed to deal with any
potentially large number of planning applications in relation to
exploiting shale gas in the area".
PARK UNDER PRESSURE
At Helmsley, on the southern edge of the North York Moors
National Park, the park's planning director Chris France's desk
is stacked with the Sirius case files that have occupied three
members of his staff for the past year.
"We're a National Park under pressure," said France, who
says the cost of the Sirius application to the park is 370,000
pounds, compared with 62,000 pound cost for placing it. He says
applications for the giant potash mine have stretched his office
to the limits.
Sirius Minerals says the mine could create 1,000 jobs in the
area and pay 300 million pounds tax a year when in full
production. The National Parks' decision is due on July 29.
France remains more concerned about the toll these
developments could take on the park itself.
"Our worry is there'll be a cumulative effect which will
gradually erode the whole point of a National Park - wild open
spaces which are special and need to be preserved."
He expects shale gas applications will be next.
"We would treat fracking in the same way as any mineral
extraction; we start from the view of 'No'," he said. To
overturn this, the applicant needs to persuade the National Park
that the project could not be developed elsewhere and its
development is in the national interest.
Late on Monday the park's consultants published a report
saying Sirius Minerals' planning application "overstated" the
need for the minehead to be built in the park's borders, which
knocked as much as 20 percent off the company's shares on
Tuesday. Sirius said this was "inconsistent" with a lack of
remaining objections from groups like the Environment
Agency.
In the villages along the moors, a number of residents are
supportive of the Sirius project.
"They've got to allow it to be built. The area desperately
needs the jobs," said Tony Bistro, a property developer living
in Helmsley.
"When there's an opportunity for jobs you've got to take it.
They don't come round that often," said taxi driver Anthony
Ring.
POLISH EXPERIENCE
Experiences in Poland may be instructive. The fanfare over
shale has soured there, with Exxon Mobil, Marathon Oil
and Talisman Energy all getting out due to the
red tape and difficult geology.
Kamlesh Parmar, chief executive of 3Legs Resources
, which has been exploring for shale oil and gas in
north Poland since 2007 in partnership with ConocoPhillips
, said a centralised system for planning was crucial to
making the process more efficient.
"Local authorities tend to be terrified of getting something
wrong, so they delay, ask loads of questions, and as a small
company you suffer death by a thousand cuts," Parmar said in an
interview in London.
"That's what has to be avoided, it needs to be centrally
driven," he added.
The British government has accepted the need to clarify how
the planning process works for shale and other onshore gas
projects and will publish industry guidance later this month.
Local residents are also keen to maintain their influence
over projects that fall on their patch.
Adam White, who runs the Brandysnap Bistro in the village of
Thornton-le-Dale on the edge of the moors, said he felt the
government was giving shale gas a green light before really
developing a strategy for how it would be exploited.
White campaigned unsuccessfully against the development of
Moorland Energy's gas processing plants on the outskirts of his
village, gathering 14,000 signatures against the project.
"I feel we're losing our local power, our localism, and I
think that's going to continue," he said.
Parmar, whose focus at 3Legs remains on Poland, said the
shale buzz in Britain was giving him a sense of deja vu.
"What I see in the UK is what happened in Poland three or
four years ago," he said.
"There's a lot of hype, and not everything is going to work,
but it's still pretty exciting."