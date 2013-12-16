LONDON Dec 16 Dozens of British clothing
brands, including Topshop and Marks & Spencer, have halted the
sourcing of product containing angora wool after an animal
rights charity alleged cruelty in the fur extraction process in
China.
Last month, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
(PETA) released a video shot in China, the source of the
majority of the world's angora fur, showing workers violently
ripping the fur out of rabbits' skin as the animals scream in
pain.
It called on consumers to leave jumpers and scarves made out
of the fur on retailers' racks.
In response, online fashion retailer ASOS has become the
first British company to implement a permanent ban and to pull
existing stock of angora from its website.
A raft of other retailers have ceased supplies.
Philip Green's Arcadia group, which owns Topshop, Topman,
Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, Wallis, Burton, Outfit
and Bhs stores said that having listened to customers "we have
instructed our suppliers to halt the sourcing of product
containing angora fibre whilst we investigate alternatives."
Marks & Spencer said its animal welfare policy does not
allow for any live plucking and said it believed that was being
adhered to across the angora farms from which it sources.
"We are now carrying out additional visits to these farms to
be absolutely sure that this is the case. Also we will not place
any further orders with our suppliers for products containing
angora wool until we have concluded these visits and reviewed
the findings," it said.
Other retailers who have decided to suspend the placing of
further orders for products containing angora include Next,
Primark, New Look and Ted Baker.