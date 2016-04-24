MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 24 British department stores group BHS is expected to go into administration, possibly as early as Monday, a source with knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters on Sunday.
Administration would endanger nearly 8,000 jobs at the company and another 3,000 contractors working with the 88-year-old firm, which has 164 stores, and has been hit hard by intense competition in the retail sector.
In March, the group had won support from its creditors for a rescue plan to try to allow the retailer to stay in business thanks to big cuts in its rent bill.
The chain was bought in March 2015 by buyout firm Retail Acquisitions, a collection of little known investors. ($1 = 0.6940 pounds) (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities