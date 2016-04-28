LONDON, April 28 The administrator to BHS, the
British department store group that is battling to stay in
business, has received "around 50" expressions of interest for
all or various parts of the retailer, a source with knowledge of
the process said on Thursday.
Although the level of interest sounds encouraging, analysts
see little prospect of a buyer emerging for the whole of BHS.
They say the most likely scenario is that BHS's assets will be
sold off piecemeal.
BHS was placed into administration, a form of creditor
protection, by owner Retail Acquisitions on Monday, putting the
88-year-old retailer in danger of disappearing from the high
street and placing 11,000 jobs at risk.
Philip Duffy and Benjamin Wiles, managing directors of
restructuring firm Duff & Phelps were appointed joint
administrators.
Duffy said on Thursday he was continuing to seek the sale of
BHS as a going concern.
"We appreciate the hard work of staff that have ensured that
stores have continued to trade as normal. Staff have been paid
over the course of yesterday and today and we want to reassure
them that they will continue to be so whilst the group remains
in administration, as a priority payment," he said.
Philip Green, the billionaire retail boss sold BHS to Retail
Acquisitions, a collection of little known investors, for a
nominal sum of a pound in March last year.
He had bought it for 200 million pounds ($291 million) in
2000 and when it was profitable paid out several hundreds of
millions of pounds of dividends to his family.
With a pension deficit of 571 million pounds, the pensions
regulator is investigating whether BHS's previous owners sought
to avoid their obligations.
British lawmakers in parliament are also investigating. Both
the cross-party Work and Pensions Committee and the Business,
Innovation and Skills (BIS) Committee have launched inquiries.
The BIS committee said on Thursday it will examine the steps
taken by Green's Arcadia Group to ensure that Retail
Acquisitions was "a responsible owner".
It will also explore what checks were undertaken by Retail
Acquisitions to verify that BHS was a going concern.
"The sale and acquisition of BHS raises real questions
about whether directors acted in the best long-term interests of
the company and their employees," said opposition Labour
lawmaker Iain Wright, chairman of the BIS committee.
"Is there too much of an incentive in the system for owners
to asset-strip, take out vast sums for personal gain, and then
dump and run leaving the taxpayer to pick up the tab when the
company fails?"
($1 = 0.6871 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)