LONDON, June 8 The management of British
retailer BHS accused Dominic Chappell, the former bankrupt who
bought the chain in 2015, of being a liar and fantasist who did
not have the financial backing and retail experience he claimed
would revive the group now in administration.
Appearing before lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday, BHS
Chief Executive Darren Topp and former financial consultant
Michael Hitchcock were scathing in their assessment of Chappell,
whose Retail Acquisitions Ltd (RAL) bought the stores from
billionaire Philip Green for 1 pound ($1.45) in March 2015.
Administrators last week started to wind down the clothing
and homewares retailer, threatening 11,000 jobs, after they
failed to buy a buyer for the struggling 88-year-old chain.
"We needed somebody who could raise finance and we needed
somebody who could deal with our property portfolio," Topp told
a joint session of the Work and Pension and Business select
committees.
"Unfortunately as time progressed that unravelled in terms
of that promise and it became clear to us that rather than
putting money in, he had his fingers in the till."
Neither Chappell nor his lawyer were available to comment as
Chappell prepared for his questioning by the committees later on
Wednesday over the collapse of BHS and the millions of pounds
said to have been taken out of the business for fees under his
ownership.
Green is scheduled to appear next week.
Hitchcock, who was brought in by Topp in July 2015 when he
became concerned about the actions of the owners, said he was
"duped" by Chappell.
"Like, I think, many others throughout this process, I think
I was duped," Hitchcock said when asked of his view of Chappell
and RAL. "I think the technical term is a mythomaniac, the lay
person's term is he was a premier league liar and a Sunday pub
league retailer at best."
The pensions regulator is also investigating whether Green's
Arcadia Group sought to avoid its responsibilities in the sale
of the business and should be pursued for a contribution to make
good BHS's 571 million pound ($831 million) pension deficit.
($1 = 0.6873 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)