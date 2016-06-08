* Chappell accepts partial responsibility for chain's
collapse
* Says Philip Green and BHS management need to share blame
* CEO says Chappell lacked required backing and retail
skills
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 8 The chief executive of BHS told
British lawmakers that Dominic Chappell, the former bankrupt who
bought the company in 2015, threatened to kill him after being
confronted about cash transferred out of the retailer that is
now being wound down.
Appearing at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, CEO
Darren Topp was scathing in his assessment of Chappell, whose
Retail Acquisitions Ltd (RAL) bought BHS from billionaire Philip
Green for 1 pound in March 2015.
Topp said that Chappell had neither the financial backing
nor the retail skills needed to revive the struggling company
and that the BHS owner had threatened to kill him when
confronted about the transfer of 1.5 million pounds ($2.2
million) to a separate business owned by RAL.
Topp said he believed the transfer to have been an act of
theft, adding that the money was eventually returned.
In the joint session of parliament's Work and Pension and
Business select committees, Topp said he was told: "'If you kick
off about it, I'm going to come down there and kill you'."
Chappell told the same lawmakers in a later session that the
money was needed to pay advisers to BHS.
"It was a challenging time and we did challenging things,"
he said, referring to Topp's allegations about the cash
transfer.
Chapell, who was not asked directly about Topp's
death-threat accusation, admitted that he had made a profit from
his ownership of BHS but refused to provide a figure, telling
the lawmakers that he would provide a spreadsheet at a later
date.
Administrators last week started to prepare the closure of
the clothing and homewares chain after they failed to find a
buyer for the 88-year-old business.
Chappell told the hearing that he was partly responsible for
the company's collapse and described the associated 11,000 job
losses as a "travesty". But he said that retail tycoon Green and
the BHS management needed to share the blame.
"I am very upset that it has happened and it was avoidable,"
Chappell said. "As majority shareholder and owner of BHS, I must
stand forward and say we were part of the downfall of BHS."
Topp had initially believed that Chappell could turn around
the company.
'FINGERS IN THE TILL'
"We needed somebody who could raise finance and we needed
somebody who could deal with our property portfolio," Topp told
the committees.
"Unfortunately, as time progressed, that unravelled in terms
of that promise and it became clear to us that rather than
putting money in, he (Chappell) had his fingers in the till."
Chappell, however, maintained that his turnaround plan based
on a restructuring of the BHS property portfolio had been
"credible and viable" but said he had been stymied by the
group's pension deficit and a failure on the part of Green to
make good on a promise to provide trade credit insurance to
suppliers.
Trading at BHS continued to deteriorate, losing more than 1
million pounds a week, Chapell told the hearing.
Chappell also said that Green continued to wield control
over the business through a 35 million pound loan. Chapell said
the loan was used as a "stick to beat us with" and that it
enabled Green to call in administrators and scupper a last-ditch
rescue by rival retail billionaire Mike Ashley, the owner of
Sports Direct.
A spokesman for Green rebutted several of Chappell's claims,
saying that Green had been unaware of any bid by Mike Ashley,
that he did not prevent RAL meeting with pension regulators and
that it was BHS that called in the administrators.
"Sir Philip and his family business group had invested
substantially in BHS and at the time of sale had provided
significant funding and gave RAL very opportunity to succeed in
its turnaround plan," the spokesman said.
Green is scheduled to appear before the committees next week
to answer questions.
His Arcadia Group, meanwhile, is being investigated by
Britain's pensions regulator to establish whether it had sought
to avoid its responsibilities in the sale of BHS and should be
pursued for a contribution to make good the retailer's 571
million pound pension deficit.
($1 = 0.6872 pounds)
