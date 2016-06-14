* Green to face British lawmakers on sale of BHS
By James Davey
LONDON, June 15 Retail tycoon Philip Green faces
tough questions on Wednesday from British lawmakers when they
hope to get to the bottom of why he sold department store chain
BHS to Dominic Chappell, a serial bankrupt with no retail
experience.
After more than a month of hearings into the demise of BHS,
which put 11,000 jobs at risk and left a gaping pensions'
deficit, the star witness is finally due to appear before a
joint session of parliament's Business, and Work and Pensions
select committees.
For Green, who has been vilified by the media and called the
"unacceptable face of capitalism" by some politicians over his
management and sale of the 88-year-old store chain, it is a
chance to fight back.
"This will be the first and only opportunity I have had to
tell my side of the very sad BHS story and I will do my best to
answer all the questions put to me in an honest and open way,"
he said on Tuesday.
For nearly two decades the billionaire, 64, has been one of
the leading players in Britain's retail sector, purchasing
Topshop owner Arcadia in 2002, and twice trying and failing to
buy Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing
retailer. Green was also commissioned by Prime Minister David
Cameron in 2010 to report on cost savings in government.
But his reputation has been tarnished by the BHS affair.
Retail Acquisitions Ltd (RAL), a little known vehicle led by
Chappell, bought the loss-making BHS from Green for 1 pound in
March 2015.
BHS is now being wound down after administrators failed to
find a new buyer, leaving a pensions' deficit of 571 million
pounds ($809 mln), based on how much it would cost to fully
address the shortfall between assets and future liabilities with
insurance or a buyout.
Green had owned BHS for 15 years and when it was profitable
paid out 423 million pounds in dividends, mainly to his family.
Some lawmakers have called for the tycoon to be stripped of
his knighthood - awarded by Tony Blair's Labour government in
2006 for services to retail - if he does not make good the
pension deficit.
Last week Labour lawmaker Frank Field, who chairs the Work
and Pensions committee, told the Financial Times his committee
"would just laugh" if Green were to offer less than 600 million
pounds to settle the deficit. That prompted Green to call for
Field's resignation and he threatened at one point not to appear
on Wednesday.
Last week BHS's former financial consultant Michael
Hitchcock told lawmakers Chappell was a "premier league liar and
Sunday pub league retailer".
Chappell told lawmakers he accepted partial responsibility
for the collapse of BHS, which had 164 stores, but said Green
and the retailer's management should share the blame.
He accused the tycoon of preventing RAL from meeting pension
regulators about the deficit and of scuppering a last-ditch
rescue of BHS by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley. The
allegations were rebutted by a spokesman for Green.
Britain's Insolvency Service and the Pensions Regulator are
also investigating BHS' collapse.
($1 = 0.7060 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)