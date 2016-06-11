* Lawmakers are probing collapse of department store chain
* Green says Frank Field should resign as committee head
* Green says Field wants to destroy his reputation
* Green hints may not attend June 15 hearing

By James Davey
LONDON, June 11 British retail tycoon Philip
Green has called for the resignation of the chair of a
lawmakers' committee probing the collapse of the BHS department
store chain he used to own, accusing him of seeking to destroy
the billionaire's reputation.
In March last year, TopShop-owner Green sold BHS to an
investor group led by Dominic Chappell, a former bankrupt with
no retail experience, for one pound. The 88-year-old business
went into administration in April and is being wound down after
administrators failed to find a buyer, threatening 11,000 jobs.
BHS collapsed with a pension deficit of 571 million pounds
($814 million), based on how much it would cost to fully address
the shortfall between assets and future liabilities with
insurance or a buyout.
Britain's Pensions Regulator is investigating if BHS's
former owners sought to avoid their responsibilities and should
be pursued to make good the deficit.
The lower house of parliament's Business and Work and
Pensions committees are conducting a broader investigation, and
Green is scheduled to give evidence at a joint hearing on June
15.
In a letter to Frank Field, chair of the Work and Pensions
committee published late Friday, Green accused him of "leaping
to conclusions" before hearing evidence and indicated he might
not attend next week unless Field resigns.
"I am not prepared to participate in a process which has not
even the pretence of fairness and objectivity and which has as
its primary objective the destruction of my reputation," he
wrote in the letter which was seen by Reuters.
"I therefore require you to resign immediately from this
inquiry."
Green's missive was prompted by comments Field made to the
Financial Times on Friday.
Field told the newspaper his committee "would just laugh at
him" if Green were to offer less than 600 million pounds to
settle the pensions deficit.
In his letter, Green told Field: "You are not the Pensions
Regulator and you have no power over the Pensions Regulator.
Anything to do with the resolution of the BHS pension issues is
in their jurisdiction and not yours and your continued
participation in the inquiry will serve only to obstruct a
resolution."
In a statement released on Saturday, Field did not address
Green's resignation demand but said he was looking forward to
seeing him on Wednesday.
"We appreciate that Sir Philip is trying to set up a deal
for the pension fund, but 600 million pounds is the size of the
deficit. That's not jumping to any conclusion, that is a fact,"
he said.
Chappell told lawmakers on Wednesday he accepted partial
responsibility for BHS' collapse but said Green and the
retailer's management should share the blame.
($1 = 0.7013 pounds)
