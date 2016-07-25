* Demise of BHS "the unacceptable face of capitalism"
* Green says report result of biased and unfair process
* Green has "moral duty" to BHS pensioners
* Prime minister's spokeswoman says report "concerning"
LONDON, July 25 Retail tycoon Philip Green's
greed and disregard for corporate governance led to the demise
of BHS and cost 11,000 jobs, a report by British lawmakers said,
calling the collapse of the stores group "the unacceptable face
of capitalism".
Billionaire Green, 64, owned BHS for 15 years before he sold
the loss-making 180-store chain to Dominic Chappell, a serial
bankrupt with no retail experience, for one pound last year.
Green called the lawmakers' report into his sale of the
company "the predetermined and inaccurate output of a biased and
unfair process."
BHS went into administration in April, and all remaining 114
stores are due to close in the next four weeks.
The business was sold with a 571-million-pound ($750
million) hole in its pension fund, which if not filled will
leave 20,000 pensioners facing significant cuts to their income.
"Sir Philip's rush to drive through the sale of BHS - a
chain that had become a financial millstone and threatened his
reputation - was the culmination of a sorry litany of failures
of corporate governance and greed," Parliament's Work and
Pensions and Business Committees said in a statement on Monday.
Green said in a statement the sale of BHS was made "one
hundred percent in good faith", but conceded: "With the benefit
of hindsight...Chappell (was) a very bad choice as purchaser on
many fronts."
The committees said Green had a "moral duty" to find a
resolution for BHS pensioners and that the demise of BHS - the
biggest collapse in the British retail industry since Woolworths
in 2008 - begs much wider questions about gaps in company law
and pension regulation that must be addressed. The two
committees will turn to those questions in new inquiries.
Their report represents a test for new Prime Minister
Theresa May who promised on taking office to crack down on
irresponsible corporate behaviour.
Calling the report "concerning", May's spokeswoman said:
"The prime minister has already set out that we need to tackle
corporate irresponsibility, reform capitalism so that it works
for everyone, not just the privileged few."
Employers' group the Institute of Directors said the
collapse of BHS "casts a long shadow over British business" and
called on May to launch a review into UK corporate governance.
For Green, the report increases pressure to revoke his
knighthood, awarded in 2006 for services to retail. The
government said on Saturday the honour was under review.
"The only chance he has of keeping that knighthood, which
seems to mean much to him and his wife, is paying up very, very
generously on a pension settlement," Labour lawmaker Frank
Field, who chairs the Work and Pensions Committee, told Sky
News.
Green said he was trying to find a solution for the BHS
pensioners and was working with the Pensions Regulator.
"I am sad and sorry for all the BHS people caught up in this
horrid story, but I do not believe that this story is being in
any way fairly portrayed," he added.
AVARICE
The lawmakers said Green, Chappell, company directors and
assorted advisers all got richer or rich from the part they
played in the failure of BHS, with the only losers being the
ordinary employees and pensioners.
"One person, and one person alone, is ultimately responsible
for the collapse of BHS," said Field in the statement.
"His (Green's) reputation as the king of retail lies in the
ruins of BHS. His family took out of BHS and Arcadia a fortune
beyond the dreams of avarice."
The joint committee said Chappell was a "manifestly
unsuitable" buyer who "in effect ... had his hands in the till",
taking 2.6 million pounds from the business in addition to an
outstanding 1.5 million pound family loan.
Chappell told the committees in June that he was part of the
downfall of the group, but said his turnaround plan was thwarted
by the pension deficit and Green's failure to make good on a
promise to provide trade credit insurance to suppliers.
The report also criticised Anthony Grabiner, chairman of
Green's Taveta Investments vehicle, saying he represented the
"apogee of weak corporate governance."
Chappell and Grabiner were not immediately available for
comment.
The report reserved its fiercest criticism for Green.
The lawmakers said Green, whose Arcadia group owns a string
of fashion chains including Topshop, systematically extracted
hundreds of millions of pounds after he bought BHS for 200
million pounds in 2000, leaving the 88-year old company and its
pension fund weakened to the point of collapse.
Green's family, led by his Monaco-based wife Tina, accrued
"incredible wealth" during the early, profitable years of owning
BHS, but failed to invest sufficiently in it, the lawmakers said
Green then rushed to sell the chain to Chappell, riding
roughshod over regulatory concerns about the suitability of the
new owner, they added.
