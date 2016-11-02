LONDON Nov 2 Britain's Pensions Regulator has
formally begun "enforcement action" against Philip Green, the
former owner of BHS, to plug a hole in the collapsed department
store's pension fund, saying the billionaire had failed to
provide a credible offer.
Green, 64, owned BHS for 15 years before he sold the
loss-making 180-store chain to Dominic Chappell, a serial
bankrupt with no retail experience, for one pound last year.
BHS went into administration in April and the last of its
stores closed in August. Some 11,000 jobs were lost.
Green, whose Arcadia group owns a string of fashion chains
including Topshop, sold BHS with a hole in its pension fund
which had ballooned to 571 million pounds ($702 million) by the
time it went into administration. If not filled, this will leave
20,000 pensioners facing significant cuts to their income.
The pensions regulator said it had sent 'Warning Notices' -
statements of its case - to Green, his holding companies, Taveta
Investments Limited and Taveta Investments (No. 2) Limited, to
Chappell and his vehicle Retail Acquisitions Limited.
Each notice runs to more than 300 pages and sets out the
arguments and evidence as to why the regulator believes the
respondent should be liable to support the BHS pension schemes.
