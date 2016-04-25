BRIEF-Paragon Offshore files for administration in UK to advance Chapter 11 plan
* Paragon Offshore files application for administration in United Kingdom to advance its Chapter 11 plan
LONDON, April 25 British department stores group BHS on Monday entered administration, a form of creditor protection, putting about 11,000 jobs at risk.
Philip Duffy and Benjamin Wiles, managing directors of Duff & Phelps, have been appointed joint administrators, the restructuring firm said.
"The group will continue to trade as usual whilst the administrators seek to sell it as a going concern," it said.
BHS employs about 8,000, while 3,000 contractors work with the 88-year-old firm which has 164 stores.
Its collapse into administration is Britain's most high profile retail casualty since Phones4U in September 2014. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Paragon Offshore files application for administration in United Kingdom to advance its Chapter 11 plan
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn in interest payments on top of previously awarded claims after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive the statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.