LONDON, July 25 A damning report by British
lawmakers on the role of retail tycoon Philip Green in the
demise of department store chain BHS is "clearly concerning", a
spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.
The report by Parliament's Work and Pensions and Business
Committees said Green's greed and disregard for corporate
governance led to the collapse of BHS and the loss of 11,000
jobs, calling the failure of the British stores group "the
unacceptable face of capitalism."
The report represents a test for May who promised on taking
office this month to crack down on irresponsible corporate
behaviour.
"The prime minister has already set out that we need to
tackle corporate irresponsibility, reform capitalism so that it
works for everyone not just the privileged few. That means in
the long run doing more to prevent irresponsible and reckless
behaviour," May's spokeswoman said.
"The prime minister's focus goes broader than one individual
or one issue. She is determined that we tackle corporate
irresponsibility across the board."
The report increases pressure for Green's 2006 knighthood
for services to retail to be revoked. The government said on
Saturday the honour was under review.
"That is a decision for the Honours Forfeiture Committee,"
said May's spokeswoman. "That is an independent committee and
she respects that. It is for them to look at it," she added.
