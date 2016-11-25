LONDON Nov 25 British retailers' websites, and
to a lesser extent their stores, were awash with discounted
goods on Friday as shoppers chased "Black Friday" deals in a
spending spree that is expected to top last year's record level.
Shoppers were looking for bargains ahead of an expected rise
in prices in 2017 as a weaker pound starts to push up the cost
of imports, putting household finances under pressure.
Last year marked a change in the nature of the U.S.-imported
event. It generated record revenue but was unexpectedly subdued
in terms of store-based sales, with shoppers put off by bad
weather and memories of chaos and scuffles in 2014.
This year, shoppers are expected to focus even more on
online offers.
"We're expecting today to be our biggest sales day of the
year," John Rogers, chief executive of electricals to toys
retailer Argos told BBC radio.
"We've got off to a fantastic start already. Between 1200
and 0100 this morning we had over half a million visits to our
website, which is up 50 percent year on year."
Mark Elliot of credit card provider MBNA told BBC radio that
Friday "is going to be the biggest shopping day ever in British
retail history."
UK retailers will be hoping the promotions kick-start
Christmas trading, building on a strong October when cold
weather and Halloween boosted sales. Many are planning to run
Black Friday deals over several days.
UK consumer spending has held up since June's vote to leave
the European Union. However, the Bank of England and many
economists fear higher prices caused by the Brexit hit to the
value of the pound and slower jobs growth will eat into
households' spare income next year.
Wednesday's fiscal statement from finance minister Philip
Hammond also did little to ease looming pressure on household
budgets.
PwC, the accounting and consultancy firm, is forecasting
revenue from Black Friday promotions to grow by 38 percent to
2.9 billion pounds.
Its research found 27 percent of British adults intend to
make a Black Friday-related purchase over the weekend and on
average expect to spend 203 pounds, with 77 percent of the
survey's respondents planning online purchases, against only 17
percent setting their sights on in-store deals.
Researcher ShopperTrak forecasts Friday's in-store shopper
numbers will be down by 2.8 percent year-on-year, also
reflecting a raft of retailers, including Amazon,
Argos, Dixons Carphone and Tesco, extending
Black Friday to up to two weeks of discounting.
That would be a second straight year of footfall decline -
it was down 4.1 percent year-on-year in 2015.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)