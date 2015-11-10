LONDON Nov 10 Supermarket Asda, the
British arm of Wal-Mart, said it will not participate in
this year's Black Friday shopping frenzy, a year after brawls at
one of its stores characterised the arrival of the U.S. import
to Britain.
For the first time last year, most British retailers fully
embraced "Black Friday" promotions, but many underestimated the
demand and police were called to control crowds outside some
shops, including Asda.
British retailers had hoped the shopping day, named after
the day of the year when U.S. retailers traditionally become
profitable, would also kick start the Christmas shopping period,
however many found it in fact disrupted their cycle.
As a result many store groups found themselves selling stock
at a discount after finding there was less demand for full-price
goods in the following weeks, hitting their profit margins.
Asda said it had taken its decision after listening to
customers. Instead of investing in a one-off day of sales, it
will invest over 26 million pounds ($39 million)in sustained
discounts spread across the traditional seasonal shop.
"The decision to step away from Black Friday is not about
the event itself," Chief Executive Andy Clarke said in a
statement.
"This year customers have told us loud and clear that they
don't want to be held hostage to a day or two of sales."
The day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on
the fourth Thursday of November, is extravagantly promoted in
the United States as the start of the Christmas shopping season.
With no national holiday in late November, people in Britain
had no reason to notice the day until American online retailer
Amazon brought its Black Friday sales across the
Atlantic in 2010.
($1 = 0.6619 pounds)
