LONDON Jan 1 British retailers are optimistic
about their prospects for 2015, with a large majority expecting
increased sales and higher levels of employment and investment,
an industry survey showed on Thursday.
The British Retail Consortium said 76 percent of retailers
reported that they expected sales to improve this year, and 78
percent said they were likely to employ more staff.
Just over two-thirds responded that they expected to
increase investment levels.
Weak consumer demand was the biggest cause of worry for
retailers, followed by business rates tax, the survey showed.
"The retail industry will be doing its part to drive growth
in 2015 -- by investing and creating jobs -- but these efforts
will be hampered if serious solutions to the burden of business
rates are not found," said Helen Dickinson, the BRC's director
general.
Britons' spending power has been boosted by weaker
inflation, which fell to its lowest level in more than 12 years
in November. Consumer confidence has eased since then, however,
and data last week showed Britain's economic recovery was not as
strong during 2014 as previously thought.
The BRC's survey was conducted in November and accounted for
around 18 percent of the retail industry by value.
