By Olesya Dmitracova

LONDON, May 9 British retail sales fell at their fastest rate in more than a year in April and jobs growth slowed, nudging the economy closer to a third quarter of contraction and raising the chance of another cash boost from the central bank.

The gloomy figures also threw the spotlight on a government pledge to see through unpopular austerity measures after the two parties in the ruling centre-right coalition performed poorly in local elections, reflecting voters' concerns about rising prices, meagre wage growth and job insecurity.

The Bank of England will have to weigh the latest signs of economic weakness - as well as renewed turmoil in the euro zone - against stubbornly high inflation when it decides on Thursday whether to give Britain another dose of monetary stimulus to counter the recession.

The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday that sales at stores open for at least a year fell 3.3 percent in value terms compared with April 2011, after a 1.3 percent rise in March.

The reading, the weakest since March last year, was well short of forecasts for a 0.5 percent increase.

Although retailers' takings were squeezed by rainy and cold weather, the poor returns will make it harder for the economy to eke out growth in the second quarter after it shrank between last October and March.

Meanwhile, the number of people placed in permanent jobs rose at the slowest pace since January, a survey for consultancy KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) - which represents recruitment agencies - showed.

The REC's monthly index ticked down to 51.9 from 52.4 in March, with readings above 50 indicating growth.

Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley said the BRC survey and the softer labour market highlighted the risks to his view that the BoE would not extend its quantitative easing programme of asset purchases on Thursday.

TOUCH AND GO

Both readings suggested the economy remains fragile and vulnerable to further shocks, including risks from the political upheavals threatening to halt the euro zone's slow march towards recovery.

But the turmoil in Europe - where concerns are rising that Greece may be forced to leave the euro zone - also gave the government's tough debt management programme a boost as it kept the country's borrowing costs at ultra-low levels.

An auction of 30-year bonds drew strong demand on Wednesday as investors sought a safe haven away from the common currency, and yields on 10-year gilts hit a record low.

BRC Director General Stephen Robertson said the wettest April in Britain since records began had hurt sales of summer clothing and outdoor products, while a long Easter weekend early in the month meant some Easter shopping was shifted into March.

Shopping in March received an extra boost from unusually warm weather, which contributed to the biggest increase in retail sales in more than a year, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures.

"It would have been difficult for this April to outperform April 2011 even with favourable weather, but these numbers are still disappointing," Robertson said.

"April last year was boosted by the royal wedding and the accompanying extra day off for people to shop or celebrate."

But some retailers had cause for celebration.

J Sainsbury, Britain's No. 3 grocer, posted higher annual profits as it lured cash-strapped shoppers to its cheaper own-brand ranges and tapped into growth areas like convenience stores and internet shopping.

For the economy, the picture for the coming months looks mixed.

A poll by the Confederation of British Industry showed late last month that British retailers reported the best outlook for the following month's sales in more than a year.

Jobseekers may also fare better as, according to the REC/KPMG data, in April overall vacancies maintained the pace of growth recorded in March - the strongest since July.

But April surveys of purchasing managers showed slowing growth across Britain's services, manufacturing and construction sectors.