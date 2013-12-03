LONDON Dec 3 British retail sales made a slow
start to November but picked up slightly at the end of the month
as colder weather boosted sales of winter clothes and footwear,
the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
Total retail sales grew 2.3 percent year-on-year in value
terms, slower than October's 2.6 percent and well below the
average of more than 3 percent seen during the summer.
Like-for-like retail sales, which strip out changes in floor
space and are followed by equity analysts, grew just 0.6
percent, down from 0.8 percent in October and the lowest
monthly figure since April.
"It remains tough out there on the high street, with sales
growth slow but steady," said David McCorquodale, head of retail
at KPMG which sponsors the survey.
McCorquodale urged the government to use its budget update
on Thursday to alleviate the pressure retailers face from a
planned rise in business rates.
Britain's economic recovery has picked up pace in recent
quarters but wages are failing to keep pace with inflation.