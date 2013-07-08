LONDON, July 9 British retail sales grew in
June, boosted by purchases of clothes and shoes as warmer
weather tempted shoppers onto the high street, a survey showed
on Tuesday.
The British Retail Consortium said the total value of retail
sales rose by an annual 2.9 percent in June, slightly slower
than the 3.4 percent rise recorded in May but close to the
average pace of growth so far this year.
Like-for-like sales, a measure favoured by company analysts
which strips out changes in stores' floorspace, grew 1.4 percent
last month after a 1.8 percent increase in May.
"This is another respectable performance by UK retailers,"
said David McCorquodale, head of retail at accountants KPMG,
which sponsors the survey.
"Sales are moving in the right direction, albeit hard-earned
and promotion driven," he added.
Sales of footwear were a major driver, as were clothing
sales, helped by a warmer June this year than last.