By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON Feb 28 British retail sales
improved much more than expected in February and consumers'
pessimism eased again, adding to signs of a tentative recovery
in the economy even if the message was very mixed from sector to
sector.
The more upbeat news from Britain's hard-pressed consumers
supported the Bank of England's forecast of a return to more
robust growth later this year. It may also help a government
that is under pressure to announce steps to boost the economy in
the budget statement next month.
The Confederation of British Industry said on Tuesday that
its monthly survey's reported sales balance rose to -2 from -22
in January, beating by a wide margin economists' forecasts for
-19. The expected sales balance also climbed to +2 for March
from -10 for February.
A separate survey by the European Commission showed that
British consumer morale rose in February to a six-month high.
"Consumers have more life in them than previously thought
and have been quite sprightly so far in 2012," IHS Global
Insight economist Howard Archer said on the CBI poll.
The survey follows fourth-quarter GDP data which showed the
first quarterly rise in consumer spending - which accounts for
over 60 percent of all expenditure in Britain - in 1-1/2 years,
offering the economy a base to bounce back from a dip in the
last three months of 2011.
The central bank expects consumers to spend more in the
second half of this year because falling inflation should ease
the squeeze on their budgets.
However, many Britons seem to doubt that inflation will fall
to the central bank's target of 2 percent over the next 12
months. A Citi/YouGov survey showed that inflation expectations
for the year ahead climbed to 2.8 percent this month from 2.6
percent in January.
MIXED PICTURE
The breakdown of the CBI's retail data, however, gave a much
more varied picture among different sections of retailers as
shoppers focused on essentials.
Food retailers reported their strongest sales growth since
last May, but sales of durable household goods continued to fall
sharply and clothing sales declined at their fastest pace in
almost three years. Department-store sales fell at their fastest
pace since May 2010, and hardware and DIY sales dropped the most
since August 2005.
"With disposable incomes under constant pressure, retailers
remain concerned about the general business outlook for the rest
of 2012," said Judith McKenna who chairs the CBI's DTS panel.
According to quarterly CBI figures, retailers expect their
business situation to deteriorate in the next three months, with
readings for expected employment and investment intentions also
weakening.
But in another sign that consumers are starting to find
their feet, a separate CBI survey showed that the decline in
business volumes for consumer-services firms had slowed
substantially and should improve further.
Discount clothing chain Primark also said it expected a 15
percent annual rise in revenue for the six months to March.
One other indicator of consumers' confidence to spend is the
value of their homes and there was encouragement from that area
in Land Registry data that showed house prices in England and
Wales rose 1.1 percent in January.