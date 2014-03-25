(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, March 25 British retail sales growth eased in March by more than expected, although expected sales volumes for next month rose to their highest level since December 2010, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Confederation of British Industry's distributive trades survey's sales balance fell to +13, its lowest since November, compared with February's +37, which was the highest reading since June 2012.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fall to +28.

The expected sales balance for April rose to +36, its highest since December 2010, from +28 the previous month.

"The pace of growth has slowed, likely in part down to the later timing of Mother's Day and Easter this year," said Barry Williams, who chairs the CBI survey panel and is a senior executive at Asda, Wal-Mart's British supermarket chain.

"Conversely, this is the same reason many retailers are looking forward to more robust growth next month."

The CBI said grocers' sales grew at the slowest rate in four months, while sales fell in department stores. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)