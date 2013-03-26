LONDON, March 26 The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
2013-----------------2012-------------------
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
0* +8 +17 +19 +33 +30 +6
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+4 +8 +15 +27 +23 +11 +5
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
-1 -19 +15 +13 +16 +4 +2
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-20 -20 +1 -18 -15 -7 -22
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+23 +9 +5 +9 +27 +15 +4
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
2013------------------------2012-------------
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+15 +9 +13 +10 +25 +27 +15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+12 +12 +11 +21 +22 +16 +8
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+7 -19 +1 0 +11 0 -2
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-1 -5 -7 -6 -1 -4 -11
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+14 +6 +2 +10 +13 +9 +7
* Lowest since August 2012
The survey was conducted between Feb 26 and March 13 and was based on 69 retailers.