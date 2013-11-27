BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 27 The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Wednesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances -- difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY ------------------2013------------------------
Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+1 +2 +34 +27 +17 +1 -11 -1
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+12 +21 +26 +15 +2 -4 -4 +2
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+1 +12 +14 +10 +7 -1 -25 -12
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-9 -2 +12 +10 -19 -17 -17 -27
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+22 +12 +5 +5 +15 +19 +11 +23 EXPECTED ACTIVITY ----------------2013-------------------------------
Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+24 +23 +31 +26 +10 +13 +10 -6
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+26 +27 +22 +16 +11 +6 +6 +6
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+2 +7 +19 +15 +10 +2 -15 -15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+8 0 +9 +10 -13 -6 -3 -11
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+17 +11 +10 +11 +12 +20 +6 +10
QUARTERLY QUESTIONS
-----2013-------
Nov Aug
Imports +18 +17
Selling prices--reported +44 +30
Selling prices--expected +42 +33
Employment--reported +20 +14
Employment--expected +15 +9
Investment intentions -2 -14
Business situation +6 +20 The survey was conducted between Oct. 28 and Nov. 15 based on 71 retailers.
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: