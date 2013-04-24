LONDON, April 24 British retail sales fell in April
for the first time in eight months, a survey by the
Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.
The sales balance in the CBI's monthly distributive trades
survey dropped to -1 from zero in March, its weakest since
August. Analysts had expected a modest rise.
The expected sales balance for May dropped to -6, its lowest
since February 2012.
"Retailers were frustrated this month by the ongoing
stagnation in sales growth," said Barry Williams, an executive
at supermarket chain Asda and chair of the CBI panel. "This may
be explained in part by the unseasonal weather we suffered, but
there is no doubt that high street conditions are tricky with
consumers lacking the confidence to go out and spend."