LONDON, July 29 British retail sales rose at their
fastest pace since January this month, a survey by the
Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday, adding to
signs economic growth is continuing in the second half of the
year.
The CBI distributive trades survey's sales balance rose to
+17 - matching January's level - from June's four-month high of
+1.
The expected sales balance for August slipped to +10 from
+13, though orders placed with suppliers rose at their fastest
rate in six months.
"The feel-good factor from the heatwave and early summer
sales has helped boost high street sales, after a very weak
start to the year," said Stephen Gifford, the CBI's director of
economics.
"A positive knock-on effect on retail sales from the royal
baby has been mooted, but much more realistically, continued
good weather and discounts will play a greater role in retail
growth over the next month."