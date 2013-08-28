LONDON Aug 28 British retail sales rose
surprisingly strongly this month and firms took on workers at
the fastest pace in more than a decade, a survey by the
Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.
The reported sales balance in the CBI's monthly distributive
trades survey jumped to +27 versus economists' forecasts for a
rise to +19. That was the highest reading since last November.
The growth was broad-based, with sales of clothing, food and
recreational goods performing particularly well, the CBI said.
The expected sales balance for September soared to +26, also
the highest since November.
"The feel-good factor from the heat wave, summer sales,
royal baby fever and sporting victories has helped boost the
high street," said Barry Williams who chairs the CBI
Distributive Trades Survey Panel.
"A rise in spending is welcome news, but the bottom line is
that confidence will not bounce back fully until family finances
improve further."
In the CBI's quarterly survey, the reported employment
balance improved to its highest level since May 2002, while the
business situation index rose to its highest in three years.
Official data showed earlier that retail sales rose at their
fastest annual rate in over two years in July as a heat wave
boosted sales of barbecue food and outdoor items, adding to
signs that the economy got off to a strong start in the third
quarter.