LONDON Oct 28 Following is a table of results for
the Confederation of British Industry's October distributive
trades' survey (percentage balances - difference between number
replying positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
------------------2013------------------------
Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar
RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+2 +34 +27 +17 +1 -11 -1 0
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+21 +26 +15 +2 -4 -4 +2 +8
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+12 +14 +10 +7 -1 -25 -12 -1
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
-2 +12 +10 -19 -17 -17 -27 -20
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+12 +5 +5 +15 +19 +11 +23 +23
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
----------------2013-------------------------------
Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+23 +31 +26 +10 +13 +10 -6 +15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+27 +22 +16 +11 +6 +6 +6 +12
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+7 +19 +15 +10 +2 -15 -15 +7
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
0 +9 +10 -13 -6 -3 -11 -1
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+11 +10 +11 +12 +20 +6 +10 +14
The survey was conducted between Sept. 25 and Oct. 16 and
was based on 67 retailers.