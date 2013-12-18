LONDON Dec 18 British retail sales rebounded in the
run-up to Christmas after weakness in the two previous months,
the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday.
The CBI distributive trades survey's retail sales balance
surged to +34 in December, matching September's 15-month high,
after stagnating at +1 in November. Economists polled by Reuters
had expected an increase to +10.
Orders placed with suppliers rose particularly strongly,
with this component increasing to +25 from +1, its highest in
more than a year, and retailers said they expected further
strong sales in January.
"After a disappointing couple of months, sales volumes in
December recovered their sparkle, beating retailers'
expectations," said Barry Williams, who chairs the CBI survey
panel and is a senior executive at Asda, Wal-Mart's
British supermarket chain.
"Customers have clearly held off spending through the autumn
and we're only now seeing them start to hit the stores," he
added.
Clothing sales in particular had been weak in October and
November due to milder than usual weather, which dissuaded
shoppers from buying new winter clothes.
British retail sales volumes grew 1.8 percent on the year in
October according to official data released last month. The
Office for National Statistics releases its November retail
sales data on Thursday.
The CBI survey was conducted between Nov. 27 and Dec. 11,
and had responses from 62 retail chains.