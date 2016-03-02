LONDON, March 2 Britain's Co-operative Group
has added fuel to the country's supermarket price war
with another wave of cuts.
The company, which is the UK's fifth-largest supermarket
chain by sales, said on Wednesday that the price reductions on
more than 200 of its own-brand British-sourced meat and poultry
products would total 75 million pounds ($105 million).
The Co-op's move follows salvos already fired this year by
Wal-Mart's Asda, Morrisons and discounter Aldi
.
A supermarket price war is regularly cited in official data
as a factor bearing down on UK inflation.
Asda and Morrisons, the third and fourth-largest groups
among the so-called Big Four, have joined market leader Tesco
and No.2 player Sainsbury's in cutting prices
to try to narrow the gap with Aldi and fellow German discounter
Lidl, who have been winning market share.
Industry data published last month showed that Co-op was the
fastest growing non-discounter for the first time since
2011.
($1 = 0.7115 pounds)
