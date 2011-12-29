* 200 jobs to be cut
LONDON Dec 29 D2 Jeans, a small British
clothing retailer, has entered into administration, highlighting
the plight of many of the country's fashion companies as they
battle against a stagnant economy.
Business restructuring company BDO LLP said on Thursday that
its partners James Stephen and David Hill had been appointed as
the administrators for D2 Jeans and added that 200 jobs would
have to go.
"It is unfortunate that the economic climate and extremely
difficult trading conditions have significantly affected the
retail sector," Stephen said in a statement.
"However, we are hopeful of securing a sale of all or part
of the company, and will continue to trade the business whilst
this is explored," he added.
Retailers have been hit by rising unemployment and stagnant
wage growth in Britain, and D2 Jeans' woes come after struggling
outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure put itself up for
sale earlier this month.