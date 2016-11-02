* House of Fraser bonds join New Look and Matalan in risk
By Emma Thomasson and Maiya Keidan
BERLIN/LONDON, Nov 2 Heavy discounts on debt
issued by some big UK retailers reflect growing commercial
pressure after Britain's vote to leave the European Union and
ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period.
Bonds issued by department store House of Fraser last week
joined unlisted fashion retailers New Look and Matalan in
trading below 90 pence in the pound, indicating that bond
investors are braced for potential losses on the debt.
The value of House of Fraser bonds fell to 83 pence from 90
pence, raising questions about the health of the chain bought in
2014 by Chinese conglomerate Sanpower even as it prepares to
open its first store in Nanjing in China.
"This House of Fraser issue and news of heavy machinery
renter Hewden coming under pressure could raise concerns of a
post-Brexit impact on UK corporates," said Anthony Lawler, head
of portfolio management at hedge fund investor GAM.
"Whether this is a one-off or a canary-in-the-coalmine is
way too early to tell," he said.
Hedge funds often buy distressed debt as a bet they can make
returns on a rise in bond prices if the company is turned
around, although investment in a firm's bonds could also signal
an interest in taking control.
Britain's economy has performed better than most forecasts
since the June Brexit referendum, largely thanks to strong
consumer spending. But surveys show consumers are becoming more
pessimistic as sterling's slump cuts disposable income.
WEAK POUND WORSENS FASHION WOES
Fashion chains are seen as more exposed than other retailers
because they could struggle to pass on cost increases from the
pound's fall as the market has become reliant on discounts to
clear stock after periods of unseasonable weather.
"It might be difficult for clothing retailers to make price
rises stick especially if discretionary income is under pressure
from inflation in other less discretionary spending like food,"
said David Beadle, a senior credit officer at ratings agency
Moody's.
Britain's Next reported sales on items without
markdowns in its third quarter fell 3.5 percent and warned that
the weak pound could increase the cost price of garments by up
to 5 percent in 2017 in a worst case scenario.
House of Fraser reported sales for the eight weeks to Sept.
24 fell by 2 percent but said it was cautiously optimistic for
the rest of its fiscal year, with the Black Friday and Christmas
period usually accounting for about 85 percent of annual profit.
"The Christmas trading period is clearly critical for them,"
said Sohail Malik, co-founder and portfolio manager at Roxbury
Asset Management. "As for the major shareholder and future
support, questions remain."
Owner Sanpower did not respond to a request for comment and
House of Fraser declined to comment.
Founded in 1849, House of Fraser operates 62 stores in the
United Kingdom, Ireland and the Middle East. It is opening
concessions of British toy retailer Hamleys, the chain which
Sanpower bought last year, and has appointed two new senior
managers to help review its strategy.
Moody's has warned it could cut its outlooks for House of
Fraser (which it rates B3 stable) and New Look (rated B2 stable)
if they do not take actions such as cutting capital expenditure
or costs to preserve liquidity.
However, Moody's Beadle said the concerns were not
immediately pressing: "Neither House of Fraser nor New Look have
imminent debt maturity to worry about."
REFINANCING
New Look refinanced its debt last year following its
acquisition by South African tycoon Christo Wiese's investment
vehicle Brait SE, extending its average debt maturity
by four years and cutting average interest costs to 6.3 percent
from 9.4 percent.
It has 877 million pounds in debt that matures in 2022 and
2023, trading at 89.5 pence for secured notes and 79.5 pence for
unsecured.
House of Fraser also refinanced its debt last year, issuing
a 175 million pound floating rate note that matures in 2020 as
well as a 125 million loan and a 100 million revolving credit
facility.
Family-owned Matalan, which runs 226 stores in the United
Kingdom, is under more pressure.
In April, Matalan said it had amended conditions for a 50
million pound revolving credit facility with Lloyds after it was
placed in the bank's support unit for troubled companies.
Matalan reported earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost halved to 56.2
million pounds ($69.2 million) for the year to Feb. 27 due to
warehouse problems, but it has reported a recovery since then.
However, outstanding debts of 492 million pounds that mature
in 2019 and 2020 are still trading at heavy discounts: 75.9
pence for the secured tranche and 65.5 pence for unsecured debt.
"We expect they will need to actively consider refinancing
options during the course of next year," said Beadle.
Matalan declined to comment.
Major listed retailers such as Next and Marks and Spencer
have also seen the price of their debt fall steadily in
the last year, but Moody's says both can cope with lower
profitability and higher costs.
Moody's rates Next Baa2 stable and M&S at Baa3 stable,
predicting Next's profitability will be more resilient as its
expected sales decline is less pronounced.
"Both M&S and Next have a decent amount of headroom in their
rating categories although they face the same challenges as the
rest of the sector," said Beadle.
($1 = 0.8123 pounds)
