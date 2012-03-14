* UK retailers must face "new reality"
* UK retail market has changed in "fundamental" way
* "Space bubble" developing in UK grocery
By James Davey
LONDON, March 14 British retailers must
gain and retain the trust of consumers, innovate and cut costs
if they want to prosper after the recession, leaders of the
country's top store groups said on Wednesday.
"Retailers are going to have to face a new reality, there's
going to be no help from the government... We all have to start
focusing on driving costs out of the business and investing
those savings into giving the customer a better experience,"
Peter Marks, Chief Executive of The Co-operative Group, said at
the annual Retail Week conference.
"The credit crunch, the national crisis, the way the big
banks behaved has destroyed a lot of trust in the PLC business
model and customers now are searching for trust," he said.
Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis
Partnership, owner of the UK's biggest
department store operator and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket
chain, said the recession, globalisation and technological
advances meant the UK retail market was changing "in a profound
and fundamental way".
Store groups needed to recognise this and respond with more
imaginative product design and sourcing.
"Retailers who really make a point of developing those
capabilities will end up with a huge advantage over retailers
who do not, who may well find that what they're having to do is
compete more in a market which is increasingly commoditised by
the ability of shoppers to shop pretty much anywhere," he said.
Alex Gourlay, Chief Executive of Alliance Boots'
health and beauty business, said more so than ever the
balance of power had shifted to the consumer.
"The customer is now absolutely in charge of who they shop
with, what they buy, how much they pay for it and who they
trust, like never before," he said.
"There's an enormous opportunity for businesses who
understand these changes."
Many British retailers are struggling as consumers grapple
with inflation, muted wage growth, government austerity
measures, worries about job security, a stagnant housing market
and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis. The lack of
consumption has been one of the main drags on economic growth.
While an industry survey last week said retail sales
remained sluggish in February, latest official data showed they
rose in January. That data, a string of promising business
surveys and stabilisation in the labour market have raised hopes
of recovery in 2012.
John Lewis' Mayfield reckons UK consumer sentiment will
improve through the course of this year, boosted by a roster of
major summer events.
But he expressed concern about a growing "space bubble" in
the grocery sector.
"If you look at how much space is planned to open in the
grocery sector over the next period you need to see increasing
consumption of something in the order of 20 billion pounds
($31.5 billion) in order for that space to achieve similar sales
densities to what it achieves now," he said.
"I can't see that kind of increase in consumption taking
place."