* UK retail sales unexpectedly fail to grow in November
* Tablet computers offer rare boost, fuel sales slump
* Economists, BoE see risk of Q4 GDP contraction
By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, Dec 20 British retail sales were flat in
November, despite a boost from tablet computers, reflecting
still weak consumer confidence and increasing the chance that
the broader economy will contract in the final quarter of 2012.
Retail sales volumes were stagnant on the month to give an
annual rise of just 0.9 percent, the Office for National
Statistics said on Thursday - below economists' forecasts for
both monthly and annual sales growth.
The figures follow a shock fall in retail sales in October
and suggest underlying weakness in much of Britain's services
sector, raising the likelihood the economy will shrink in the
fourth quarter, something the Bank of England views as likely.
"Consumers are still keeping their powder dry," said Peter
Dixon, UK economist at Commerzbank. "Fourth-quarter activity as
a whole is going to be fairly weak ... A negative (GDP) figure
can't be ruled out," he added.
October services data due on Friday will give the first
clear glimpse of the health of the largest sector of Britain's
economy in the final quarter of 2012.
Britain emerged from its second recession since the
financial crisis in the third quarter of this year, and the
economy faces headwinds from the euro zone crisis, government
spending cuts and relatively high inflation.
The one bright spot for retail sales was in household goods
stores, where volumes rose by 3.8 percent on the month, the
biggest jump since February 2010. The ONS said this was driven
by electricals such as Apple's new iPad Mini tablet
computer.
WEAK SPENDING
Consumer spending, which drives about two thirds of British
GDP, has still not recovered to the levels seen before the
2008-09 recession, as stubborn inflation has outpaced wage
growth.
A number of well-known British high-street stores have
ceased trading this year, including JJB Sports, Clinton Cards
and Game Group. The latest failure, 235-store electrical chain
Comet, shut its doors on Tuesday.
The key Christmas trading period got off to a weak start,
with retail sales growing less than expected in the first half
of December, according to a survey by the Confederation of
British Industry.
However, some retailers are bucking the trend.
John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store
group, reported record weekly sales for a second straight week.
The ONS said retail sales excluding fuel rose 0.1 percent on
the month in November and were 2.0 percent higher than a year
ago, compared to economists' forecast for a 0.4 percent increase
on the month and a 2.3 percent rise on the year.
Automotive fuel sales were 8.8 percent lower than a year
earlier, the biggest decline since October 2010.
Investec economist Philip Shaw said that the 2 percent rise
in retail sales excluding fuel marked an improvement on 2011,
helped by the high number of Britons in work.
However, with wages failing to keep up with inflation -
which held at 2.7 percent in November, the highest rate since
May - many Britons are feeling the pinch.
Rising food prices were a major source of high inflation in
November, and Thursday's data showed that food sales volumes
dropped 0.1 percent on the month, partly as a result.
The pressure on Britons' incomes is unlikely to ease anytime
soon, as Bank of England policymakers said on Wednesday that
inflation would probably exceed 2 percent in the next year, with
further upward risks from higher food prices.