* Sales post biggest rise since Feb, up 2.1 pct on month
* Data eases urgency for more central bank stimulus
* Economists raise doubts over durability of growth
LONDON, June 20 British retail sales bounced
back much more than expected in May, adding to evidence of
accelerating economic growth in the second quarter and easing
some of the pressure on the central bank to boost the economy.
The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday sales
volumes grew 2.1 percent on the month, after posting the
sharpest fall in a year in April. May's rise was the biggest
since February. Compared with a year earlier, sales rose 1.9
percent, again the fastest increase since February.
The pound pared losses against the dollar while
British government bonds fell further, as the release backed
views the Bank of England is unlikely to ease monetary policy
soon.
However, some economists questioned whether the latest
figures pointed to a broad-based return to health and said they
still left open the possibility that incoming BoE governor Mark
Carney will push for another cash injection for the economy
after he takes over from Mervyn King next month.
"I wouldn't view these data as being inconsistent with calls
for more stimulus in the UK," said David Tinsley, economist at
BNP Paribas.
"There is a genuine debate to be had as to whether the
second-quarter figures are part of a sustained recovery or just
in some respects an erratically strong quarter," he added.
Retail sales were mainly lifted by discounting at
supermarkets and online shopping, the ONS said. Food sales grew
by 3.5 percent from April, the strongest rise in two years,
while non-store retailing grew by 4.3 percent.
The overall sales figures were also flattered by a poor
showing in April, when unseasonably cool weather dented demand.
"Either there was a big influence from the poor weather, the
timing of Easter caused some distortions or the whole country
was on a crash diet in April," said Alan Clarke at Scotiabank.
Consumers' willingness to spend will largely determine
whether the British economy can build on signs of a recovery,
such as strong industry surveys, and achieve solid expansion
after two years of stagnation.
King cautioned late on Wednesday that "adequate" growth was
not yet assured and that the economy needed more support from
the central bank, although a slow recovery appeared underway.
Pointing to Britain's patchy economic activity, industry
data showed on Thursday that British car production fell 8.4
percent in May from a year ago due to weak euro zone demand.
Some economists also raised doubts that retail sales can
maintain the current pace of growth, with wage growth still far
behind inflation.
