* Sterling drops on disappointing sales data
* Mild weather hits sales of winter clothes
By William Schomberg and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 14 British retail sales unexpectedly
fell in October, hit in part by mild weather that caused
shoppers to put off buying winter clothes, official data showed
on Thursday.
Retail sales volumes shrank 0.7 percent on the month to show
1.8 percent growth on the year, the Office for National
Statistics said.
Economists had expected sales to be flat on the month and to
be 3.1 percent higher on the year.
Sterling fell to a session low after the data while
government bond prices briefly rose as investors factored the
surprising weakness into their largely upbeat expectations for
Britain's recovering economy.
The Bank of England raised its growth forecasts on Wednesday
for the British economy but stressed it was in no rush to raise
interest rates.
Philip Rush, an economist with Nomura, said some of the
weakness in October's retail sales could be a response to a
bounceback in September, but it was also a reminder of the
headwinds still facing the British economy.
"I think that there's too much optimism around UK demand
prospects at the moment and there needs to be a reassessment of
relative UK growth prospects," he said.
Consumer spending has grown for much of 2013 despite
inflation far outstripping wage growth. Data earlier this week
showed inflation fell to 2.2 percent in October but earnings
were up just 0.7 percent in the three months to September.
CAUTION
Helping to boost spending has been a combination of rising
house prices, record low mortgage rates and higher jobs growth.
The chief executive of one of Britain's supermarket chains
Sainsbury's cautioned on Wednesday that any recovery in
Britain's economy may need time to take effect, given the strain
on household budgets from below-inflation wage rises.
Consumers also face higher energy costs after several
utilities announced double-digit hikes in power tariffs.
The ONS said clothing sales fell 2.8 percent in October from
the previous month, probably reflecting mild weather across
Britain during the month.
Earlier on Thursday Arcadia, the Topshop-to-BHS British
retail group, said the unseasonably clement weather had helped
pushed down its underlying sales by 3.7 percent in the last 10
weeks.
The ONS said food sales volumes were down 0.1 percent while
fuel sales fell 2.1 percent.
The automotive fuel sector saw its biggest annual fall in
the price of goods sold since September 2009 as petrol prices
weakened.
Britain's hot summer spurred heavy spending by shoppers in
July before they tightened their purse-strings in August and
then resumed spending in September.
The retail sector accounts for 5.7 percent of the British
economy.
Last week, the British Retail Consortium, which represents
mostly large retailers, said sales picked up a touch in October
but that the better weather meant clothing sales were weak.