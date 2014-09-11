* Morrisons H1 profit down 51 pct to 181 mln stg
LONDON, Sept 11 Cut-throat competition in
Britain's grocery market and changing shopping habits are
starting to hurt the high end as well as the low, company
results showed on Thursday, with profits more than halving at
Morrisons and falling sharply at upmarket Waitrose.
Waitrose has previously been one of the winners of a sharp
polarisation in the market that has seen premium-end grocers as
well as budget stores Aldi and Lidl gain share at the expense of
the "big four" grocers - market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.
But, as Britain's 174 billion pounds ($283 billion) grocery
market grows at its slowest pace in a decade, new figures showed
an escalating price war is hitting profits across the industry.
At the same time the sector is seeing lots of structural
changes. Consumers are shopping around to save money and are
wasting less, shying away from big weekly shops in large
out-of-town stores and buying more in local convenience stores
or online.
Waitrose posted a 9.4 percent drop in first-half operating
profit, partly because it had to cut prices to remain
competitive, while at Morrisons pretax profit slumped 51 percent
as price reductions bit into margins.
Ocado - the online retailer that serves both
Waitrose and Morrisons - said it had seen the high street trend
of buying less and more often start to spread to Internet
shopping.
Its average spend dropped by 1.7 percent, although Ocado
said that was balanced out by more people shopping on its site.
Waitrose's market share has increased by 10 basis points to
4.9 percent over the past year, but that growth is dwarfed by
the gains at discounters Aldi and Lidl -
of 1.1 and 0.5 percentage points to 4.8 percent and 3.6 percent
respectively, according to market researcher Kantar Worldpanel.
No.4 player Morrisons' share has fallen 0.7 percentage
points to 11.0 percent.
Morrisons issued a big profit alert in March, while Tesco
has issued two profit warnings in two months and has also parted
company with its chief executive. Last month even upmarket
Waitrose, which had previously seemed impervious to the
industry's woes, warned of lower profits this year.
"The (grocery) trade has struggled with an amalgam of easing
inflation, less fresh wastage in the home, more eating out in
Britain and even moderate reductions in average calorific intake
per capita," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.
NEW STORES
On Thursday Waitrose reported first half operating profit
down 9.4 percent to 145.2 million pounds, as sales growth at
stores open over a year slowed to 1.3 percent versus growth of
5.1 percent in the 2013-14 financial year.
"The outlook in the grocery sector remains challenging and
we expect that to continue to be the case for some time," said
the firm, part of the John Lewis Partnership.
Waitrose said the profit fall reflected investment in new
stores and refurbishments and in building online capacity, as
well as in price cuts and promotions, required to allow it to
compete effectively.
Rival upmarket food retailer Marks & Spencer has not
suffered the same pressure from discounters, because it sells
mainly own-label produce, so only 10 percent of its food
catalogue is directly comparable with the core products of the
"big four" grocers.
Morrisons, which has also suffered because it lagged rivals
in entering fast-growing online and convenience store markets,
saw its first half underlying pretax profit slump 51 percent to
181 million pounds, as like-for-like sales crashed 7.4 percent.
Ocado reported gross retail sales rose 15.5 percent in its
fiscal third quarter.
"I don't think anything will get particularly easier in the
broader market in the foreseeable future ... over time we'll
continue to grow and it will get more and more difficult for
bricks and mortar," chief financial officer Duncan Tatton Brown
told Reuters.
CUTTING PRICES
Morrisons said its 1 billion pound recovery plan was
beginning to resonate with shoppers.
The grocer said in March it needed radical action to meet
the challenge of structural change. It set out a plan to try and
restore its low-price image with shoppers and boost sales
volumes by spending 1 billion pounds, mainly on cutting prices
over the next three years.
"Everything we've seen in the sector since March has made us
more confident that we made the right call at the right time,"
Chief Executive Dalton Philips told reporters.
He has cautioned that sales at stores open over a year will
take time to improve as lower prices reduce actual cash sales
going through the tills before volumes improve.
"The experience from all the other large retailers that have
done this - Delhaize, Carrefour, Kroger, Ahold - is it takes
time," said Philips.
The firm did, however, maintain its guidance for the
full-year at 325-375 million pounds, down from 785 million
pounds in 2013-14, and raised its interim dividend by 5
percent.
Philips said there were some "encouraging initial trends",
pointing to industry sales data for August, a reversal in the
rate of decline in items per basket and a 30 percent rise in
sales of products which had their prices cut by an average of 17
percent in May. He said the firm's initiatives would start to
benefit its overall sales performance towards the end of the
second half.
Shares in Morrisons, down 40 percent over the last year,
were down 0.9 percent at 1221 GMT, while shares in Ocado were up
2.8 percent.
In contrast to the tough grocery market, trading conditions
in the non-food sector are more positive.
John Lewis's department store chain saw first half profit
jump 62.2 percent, Next, Britain's second biggest
clothing retailer by sales value, posted a 19 percent rise in
first-half profit, while Argos, part of the Home Retail Group
, reported a ninth straight quarter of like-for-like
sales growth.
