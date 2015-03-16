LONDON, March 16 Nearly three times more shops
disappeared from Britain's high streets in 2014 compared with
2013, as retailers struggled with the advance of online sales
and changing consumer habits, a report published on Monday
showed.
According to PwC research compiled by the Local Data Company
(LDC), 5,839 outlets closed in 2014 compared with 4,852
openings, a net reduction of 987 shops. The net reduction in
2013 was 371.
The study of multiple retailers in 500 town centres across
Britain showed the sector's changing profile.
Some 765 more traditional shops, such as clothes and shoe
shops, closed. Service retailers, such as opticians, travel
agents, hairdressers and recruitment agencies, saw a net decline
of 457.
Leisure stores, including food, beverage and entertainment,
continued to thrive, adding 233 stores.
Charity shops, coffee shops, tobacconists/E-cigarettes,
pound shops and betting shops were also among those opening the
most branches during 2014.
"This year's numbers expose the harsh impact of macro
changes on the high street, especially in certain sub-sectors,"
said Mike Jervis, insolvency partner and retail specialist at
PwC.
"Regulation has blindsided the money shops, the advance of
technology has hammered some phone operators and the internet
continues to dent the clothing sector. Despite the benign
economy, the net loss of shops has accelerated."
Insolvencies in 2014 included mobile phone retailer
Phones4U, film rental chain Blockbuster, pawnbroker Albemarle &
Bond, and underwear shop La Senza.
The outlook for UK consumer spending, which generates about
two thirds of gross domestic product, has been improving. Wages
are recovering after growing by less than inflation for much of
the period since the financial crisis whilst shop prices are
barely rising.
