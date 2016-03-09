EDINBURGH/LONDON, March 9 British Prime Minister
David Cameron was rebuffed in parliament on Wednesday when
members of his own party joined with opposition lawmakers to
block government plans to allow shops to open for longer on a
Sunday.
In sometimes angry exchanges, lawmakers from all sides said
there was little demand for such changes, which would put
pressure on shop staff to work longer hours.
Cameron's party is already divided over a June 23 vote on
whether Britain should remain in the European Union.
Despite the proposed changes referring to England and Wales,
the Scottish National Party voted with the rebels.
"Sunday is still special for many and the government should
... ensure that there is a proper place for Sundays, for
families, for businesses and for workers," Conservative lawmaker
David Burrowes, who led the rebellion, said during a three-hour
debate.
Under current laws, large stores in England and Wales can
open for only six hours on a Sunday. The rules were suspended
during the London Olympics in 2012, a change the government said
had led to a surge in sales.
The government had planned to give local authorities the
power to relax the rules on Sunday trading in their area, and
tried to stave off a rebellion by offering a pilot scheme first
in a small number of areas.
Many anticipated a domino effect as neighbouring areas had
to follow suit or lose business.
The government says the boom in online shopping means high
street retailers should be able to open longer to compete.
The SNP, which runs Scotland's devolved government, says it
is not opposed to extended Sunday opening as it already exists
in Scotland, but objected to the potential loss of income for
shop staff who work for employers operating throughout the UK,
with UK-wide employment conditions.
More generous pay for working on a Sunday in Scotland could
be in jeopardy, they argue.
"As someone who works 9-5, Monday to Friday, I appreciate
being able to shop at the weekend. But it would be a shame if
people here (in Scotland) have their pay cut because it's been
extended to the rest of the country," said Anna Grant, 36, a
design studio manager, shopping in central Edinburgh.
A report from economic consultancy Biggar Economics said
Scotland's workforce could lose 74 million pounds per year
because of Sunday trading changes south of the border, with each
Scottish worker losing around 1,300 pounds annually.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Elisabeth O'Leary
in Edinburgh; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)