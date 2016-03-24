* Sales fall less than expected in Feb - official data
* Retailers optimistic about April - CBI
* EU referendum likely to weigh on confidence - economist
* New season clothing demand hurt by cold, wet February
By David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 24 British consumers are still
driving the country's recovery despite a gloomier outlook for
the economy and the approach of the European Union membership
referendum, figures released on Thursday showed.
Official data showed retail sales fell more gently than
expected in February after a bumper January.
A separate survey by the Confederation of British Industry
showed sales volumes fell slightly in March but retailers were
optimistic about April.
"It's encouraging to see that sales are holding up and
expectations have picked up further," Rain Newton-Smith, the
CBI's director of economics, said.
There have been some signs that Britain's economy slowed in
early 2016 and the government's official budget forecasters last
week cut estimates for growth until the end of the decade.
But spending by consumers is holding up, for now.
Andrzej Szczepaniak, an economist at Barclays, said private
consumption growth would dip only slightly in early 2016 but
"uncertainty emanating from the outcome of the upcoming EU
referendum is likely to dampen currently buoyant levels of
consumer confidence and delay household spending decisions".
Britain is due to vote on June 23 on whether to stay in the
EU.
The Office for National Statistics said retail sales volumes
dropped 0.4 percent last month after a 2.3 percent surge in
January. The decline was more modest than a fall of 0.7 percent
which economists taking part in a Reuters poll had forecast.
The ONS said unusually bad weather last month appeared to
have hit demand for spring and summer clothing, and clothing
sales in the three months to February showed the biggest fall
since December 1990.
Compared with a year earlier, overall retail sales in
February grew 3.8 percent, slowing from January but in line with
expectations.
Consumers have been buoyed by record employment, modestly
rising wages and near-zero inflation. The Bank of England says
household consumption will grow faster than the overall economy
this year.
Data released on Thursday by Britain's main banking
association showed annual growth in consumer credit edged up to
its fastest pace since before the financial crisis, but the BoE
says the recovery is not being fuelled by risky lending.
Many retailers have resorted to steep discounts to attract
shoppers. Clothing retailer Next said on Thursday it might be
facing its toughest year since 2008, when the global financial
crisis tipped Britain into recession.
