By Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter
LONDON Aug 16 British retail sales grew
unexpectedly in July and were stronger than first thought in
June, boosting chances that consumer spending will help lift the
economy out of recession.
The economy has been shrinking since late 2011 according to
official data, and the Bank of England launched a new round of
monetary stimulus early last month, while the government is
trying to get credit flowing to businesses and households.
The neighbouring euro zone debt crisis and the government's
austerity measures have been weighing on the UK economy, and
many economists think it will contract in the full year.
Retail sales volumes rose 0.3 percent on the month to give
an annual increase of 2.8 percent - compared with economists'
forecasts for a monthly fall of 0.1 percent, the Office for
National Statistics said on Thursday.
British government bonds fell and the pound hit a session
high against the dollar and the euro after the release.
"If you look at the (retail) trend, it's been sharply higher
for the last year and that's no accident," said Alan Clarke,
economist at Scotiabank. "Inflation has slumped, there's 335,000
more people in work and they're spending it."
The ONS revised sales growth in June to 0.8 percent from a
previously reported rise of 0.1 percent, reducing the overall
decline in retail sales in the second quarter to just 0.3
percent versus the previous three months.
GLOOM OVERDONE
Together with significant upward revisions to second-quarter
construction and manufacturing figures, the latest data
increased the chance that the originally reported 0.7 percent
drop in GDP will be revised up.
"Retail sales do correlate with one of the big services
components, so there's a good chance that all the doom and gloom
for Q2 was overdone," Clarke said.
Adding to evidence that the underlying economy may be
stronger than official statistics show, British car output
jumped by more than 22 percent on the year in July, said the
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Car Traders.
Most economists expect the economy to grow in the third
quarter, after an extra public holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth's
60 years on the throne lowered output in the second quarter.
Retailers have also been hoping that visitors of the July
27-Aug. 12 London Olympics and a morale boost from the success
of the country's athletes will have lifted sales, though there
has been no broad-based evidence of that yet.
The ONS said that retailers reported no impact from the
first two days of the Games covered in the July release.
However, Britain's biggest department store group John
Lewis reported stellar sales growth of 22.4 percent
year-on-year in the week to Aug. 4.
Many Britons have been reluctant to spend as higher taxes
and rising prices have eaten up meagre wage increases.
On Tuesday the ONS reported an unexpected rise in inflation
last month.
Still, while economy has officially been in recession since
late 2011, employment has risen by more than 400,000 over the
same time.